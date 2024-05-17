Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Aurum Champagne Flutes - 230ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Aurum Champagne Flutes - 230ml - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Aurum Champagne Flutes - 230ml - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Aurum Champagne Flutes - 230ml - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Aurum Champagne Flutes - 230ml - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Aurum Champagne Flutes - 230ml - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Aurum Champagne Flutes - 230ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.00

£30.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Aurum Champagne Flutes - 230ml - Pack of 6
When you are selecting drinks for a party at home or a having a gathering for a special occasion, finding enough glasses can then be a chore. These set of six champagne flutes will help you settle into enjoying your surroundings with the stylish easy to handle Bormioli Aurum RangeSet of sixDishwasher safeIdeal wedding giftItalian crafted glasswareGlass capacity 230ml

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here