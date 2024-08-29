LAV Sude Whisky Glasses - 315ml - Clear - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The Sude range of Tumbler Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. The distinctive shape focuses the flavours and aromas of your chosen beverage at the tapered tip of the glass, transforming every sip into a multisensory tasting experience. The reinforced base is sturdy enough to suit both the home and professional establishments alike, while a soft rolled rim offers additional resistance against chipping if knocked or dropped. With a 315ml capacity, these whisky glasses make a sleek serving vessel for a scotch or bourbon, as well as a wide array of vibrant highball cocktails, bottled beers, soft drinks, smoothies and more.

