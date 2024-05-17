Rink Drink Giant Glass German Beer Stein - 2 Pints

Who wants to drink beer from a bottle or a plastic cup? With the Rink Drink German Stein Beer Tankard Glass, you can enjoy beer just like you do at a German biergarten and savour every sip of your favourite ales. This beer glass has a classic look and is of the finest possible quality to hold up well to frequent use. - Perfectly designed to help a frothy head form when beer is poured - Attractive dimple finish enhances the look of the tankard - Sturdy handle is easy to grip - Weighted bottom helps prevent tipping - Can be chilled in the freezer to make beer colder - Extra large design holds 2 pints or 40oz of beer - Glass is 20cm tall and measures 10.5cm at the top Enjoy beer the way it was meant to be sipped--from a stylish beer stein! Order the Rink Drink German Stein Beer Tankard.