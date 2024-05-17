Rink Drink Mason Drinking Jar Glasses with Straws - 450ml - Pack of 4

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Want to make your summer barbecue an event to remember? Instead of serving drinks in plain old ordinary glasses that can easily spill, keep messes to a minimum and present beverages in style with Rink Drink Knoxville Jam Jar Drinking Glasses With Handle, Lid & Straw. These shabby chic drinking glasses never fail to make a big impression at any party! - Perfect for punch, juice, soda, iced tea and cocktails - Vintage inspired jelly jar design with metal lids - Bold red and white drinking straws included - Sturdy mug handles - Capacity of 450mL (15.8oz) - Glasses are 13.2cm tall and measure 7.8cm in diameter - Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup - Sold as a set of 4 Go retro with your drinkware and make your party a little more stylish! Order the Rink Drink Knoxville Jam Jar Drinking Glasses With Handle, Lid & Straw.

