RCR Crystal 6 Piece Fusion Whisky Glasses Set - 270ml

Add sumptuous Italian style to your glassware collection with these Fusion Whisky Glasses from RCR Crystal. Expertly crafted using the RCR's trademark LUXION Eco-Crystal Glass, each of these pieces features exceptional brilliance and transparency, providing the perfect vessel from which to sample all manner of luxurious malted spirits and liqueurs. The subtle ridges and angular base create a striking showpiece atop any bar or dining table, dancing beneath the lights and dazzling their audience. LUXION Eco-Crystal Glass is produced using electric furnaces powered by energy derived directly or indirectly from renewable resources, and is 100% recyclable. The result is a glass that is as kind to our environment as it is beautiful to behold - the perfect balance to satisfy both home and home planet alike!