LAV Empire Glass Champagne Flutes - 220ml - Pack of 6

Toast to good friends and magic moments in Eastern Mediterranean style with these Empire Champagne Flutes from LAV. Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware. The Empire collection follows in that proud tradition, with its deceptively simple silhouette disguising a design diligently detailed towards the serving of your favourite sparkling wines. The classic flute shape provides the perfect showcase for your beverage's bubbles as they rise enticingly upwards, while the subtle tapered rim gathers the fragrance notes towards the nose, transforming every sip into a true tasting experience.