Marketplace.
image 1 of Duralex Manhattan Vintage Whisky Glasses - 220ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of Duralex Manhattan Vintage Whisky Glasses - 220ml - Pack of 6image 2 of Duralex Manhattan Vintage Whisky Glasses - 220ml - Pack of 6image 3 of Duralex Manhattan Vintage Whisky Glasses - 220ml - Pack of 6image 4 of Duralex Manhattan Vintage Whisky Glasses - 220ml - Pack of 6image 5 of Duralex Manhattan Vintage Whisky Glasses - 220ml - Pack of 6

Duralex Manhattan Vintage Whisky Glasses - 220ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.00

£14.00/each

Duralex Manhattan Vintage Whisky Glasses - 220ml - Pack of 6
Manufacturing tempered glassware and tabletop products for over 80 years in La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin, France, Duralex have established themselves as the inventors of the glass tempering process and are well-known for their passion for quality. Their range of Manhattan Glassware exemplifies this. As classic as the location they're named after, this range of glassware features faceted lines to emphasize the colour of the liquors that lie within it, offering up a vintage, speak-easy style which would fit perfectly on any dining table, whiskey cabinet or professional bar. Crafted from toughened tempered glass, these glasses are designed to handle the hustle and bustle of both a busy home life and a busy bar. In addition, they have also been constructed to withstand the rigours of a dishwasher, microwave and freezer!

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here