Duralex Manhattan Vintage Whisky Glasses - 220ml - Pack of 6

Manufacturing tempered glassware and tabletop products for over 80 years in La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin, France, Duralex have established themselves as the inventors of the glass tempering process and are well-known for their passion for quality. Their range of Manhattan Glassware exemplifies this. As classic as the location they're named after, this range of glassware features faceted lines to emphasize the colour of the liquors that lie within it, offering up a vintage, speak-easy style which would fit perfectly on any dining table, whiskey cabinet or professional bar. Crafted from toughened tempered glass, these glasses are designed to handle the hustle and bustle of both a busy home life and a busy bar. In addition, they have also been constructed to withstand the rigours of a dishwasher, microwave and freezer!