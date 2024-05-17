Duralex Provence Shot Glass Espresso Cups - 90ml Drinking Glasses - Pack of 6

Looking for glassware that offers the ultimate combination of performance, practicality and durability? The Duralex Gigogne collection of Drinking Glasses ticks each of those boxes effortlessly, with a design built on techniques that have made Duralex one of the leading names in glassware for over 70 years. Duralex glassware has been built to cater perfectly for the rigours of even the most demanding modern home or kitchen, for as long as that home or kitchen needs it to. These micro tumblers are a great way to give yourself a little extra kick, whether it be a hit of espresso first thing in the morning or a (responsible) shot of something stiffer after sundown.