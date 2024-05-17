Duralex Prisme Drinking Glasses - 220ml Tumblers for Water, Juice - Blue - Pack of 4

Looking for glassware that offers the ultimate combination of performance, practicality and durability? The Duralex Prisme collection of Drinking Glasses ticks each of those boxes effortlessly, with a design built on techniques that have made Duralex one of the leading names in glassware for over 70 years. Duralex glassware has been built to cater perfectly for the rigours of even the most demanding modern home or kitchen, for as long as that home or kitchen needs it to. The 220ml capacity of these tumblers makes them the perfect vessel for table water, soft drinks and juices, while the subtle grid pattern evokes images of the Art Deco movement, gracing any home kitchen or dining room with vintage style and sophistication.