Argon Tableware Ice Cream Sundae Glasses - 350ml - Clear - Pack of 4

Bring some nostalgic charm to your dining table service with this set of 4 Traditional Knickerbocker Glory Ice Cream Sundae Dessert Glasses from Argon Tableware.

When it comes to desserts, nothing captures a diner's imagination quite like the traditional ice cream sundae; these long glasses will allow you to create a truly decadent dining experience, as their crystal clear complexion offers a perfect showcase for the intricately arranged layers of ice cream, sauces, syrups and other trimmings of choice.

The durable construction of these glasses makes them ideally suited to both home kitchen and professional restaurant use, and being dishwasher safe, cleaning at the end of the party is completely hassle-free.

For tableware and serving glasses that always catch the eye, Argon Tableware and this set of 4 Traditional Knickerbocker Glory Ice Cream Sundae Dessert Glasses is guaranteed to take any party from 0 to (19)60 in an instant.