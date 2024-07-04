Duralex Empilable Stackable Drinking Glasses - 200ml Tumblers for Water, Juice - Pack of 6

Looking for glassware that offers the ultimate combination of performance, practicality and durability? The Duralex Empilable collection of Stackable Drinking Glasses ticks each of those boxes effortlessly, with a design built on techniques that have made Duralex one of the leading names in glassware for over 70 years. Duralex glassware has been built to cater perfectly for the rigours of even the most demanding modern home or kitchen, for as long as that home or kitchen needs it to. The 200ml capacity of these tumblers makes them the perfect vessel for table water, soft drinks and juices. The specially-designed shape allows you to stack your glasses together, making them an ideal option for places where storage space is at a premium.