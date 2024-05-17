Nicola Spring 12 Piece Hand-Printed Espresso Cup & Saucer Set - 65ml - Orange

Nicola Spring Patterned Espresso cup and Saucer set.

Each item is delicately and caringly hand printed.

Cup: Height 55mm Diameter: 50mm Saucer: Diameter: 100mm.

A truly elegant shabby chic porcelain Espresso cup and saucer.

Dishwasher and microwave safe.

Every detail matters when you're setting the table! With the Nicola Spring Patterned Espresso cups and saucers, from relaxed lunchtimes to dinner parties, you can rest assured these will add that finishing touch to the table.

Versatile and durable, this set is sure to become a favourite for everyday dining and entertaining with its Shabby Chic hand printed pattern.