Bormioli Rocco Inalto Uno Stemless Wine Glasses - 350ml

Add sumptuous Italian style to your glassware with this set of 6 Inalto Uno Drinking Tumblers from Bormioli Rocco. Since 1825, Bormioli Rocco has forged a reputation as one of the great innovators in glassware manufacturing, crafting high-performance product that serves not only to satisfy, but to exceed the demands of home and professional customers alike. Representing the pinnacle of this endeavour, these Tumblers have been made using the brand's special Star Glass - boasting exceptional crystal clarity and shine with laser cut rims to draw the maximum amount of flavour from your drink. The large 410ml capacity makes these glasses ideal for serving a broad spectrum of beverages - from vibrant cocktails and smoothies to bottled beers, soft drinks, water and more. As with all Bormioli Rocco glasses, the Inalto Uno range is dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.