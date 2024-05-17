Bormioli Rocco Inalto Tre Sensi Red Wine Glasses - 650ml

Add sumptuous Italian style to your glassware with this set of 6 Inalto Tre Sensi Extra Large Wine Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. Since 1825, Bormioli Rocco has forged a reputation as one of the great innovators in glassware manufacturing, crafting high-performance product that serves not only to satisfy, but to exceed the demands of home and professional customers alike. Representing the pinnacle of this endeavour, the Inalto Tre Sensi collection is defined by its trademark stem - created by pulling the glass under extreme heat. The result is a sleek, contemporary silhouette that brings an air of understated elegance to any surrounding. Because the glass is crafted from a single piece, the result is something far stronger and more resilient than an equivalent created by moulding multiple pieces together. With a capacity of 650ml, this glass represents the perfect vessel with which to indulge in your favourite wine. A perfectly flat foot provides maximum stability, while the laser-cut rim allows you to get the fullest possible flavour from your drink. As with all Bormioli Rocco glasses, the Inalto Tre Sensi range is dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.