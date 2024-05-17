Bormioli Rocco Inalto Uno White Wine Glasses - 470ml - Pack of 6

Add some genuine Italian style to your drinking glassware with Bormioli Rocco'Ã‚Â­s new Inalto Uno range. Made from their exclusive Star Glass composition, each vessel boasts a level of clarity and purity that is comparable to crystal, yet far more durable, making these glasses perfectly suited to both home and professional use. A distinctive twist on the traditional wine glass silhouette is guaranteed to catch the eye in even the most luxurious of establishments, and with each glass being dishwasher safe, care and cleaning is completely hassle-free. In this pack: - 6 Small Wine Glasses (380ml) With a full range of wine glasses, champagne flutes, hiball glasses and old-fashioned / whiskey tumblers available, whether you'Ã‚Â­re looking to upgrade your bar or restaurant, or simply want to indulge yourself in your own home, the new InAlto Uno range of glassware from Bormioli Rocco is sure to quench your thirst.