Bormioli Rocco Pulsar Highball Glasses - 470ml - Blue - Pack of 6

The Pulsar range of Glass Highball Cocktail Tumblers from Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add some authentic Italian style to your drinking glassware. The soft, subtle faceted finish of each tumbler has been carefully crafted to offer a handmade aesthetic, representing something unique in today'Ã‚Â­s world of engineered mass production. The reinforced glass base offers protection against knocks and bumps, making these glasses every bit as suited to the busiest professional bar or restaurant as to your home kitchen. The generous 470ml capacity allows for indulgent servings of your favourite highball cocktails or coolers, though they would also be perfectly suited for bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and water. Like all Bormioli glasses, these tumblers are completely dishwasher safe, giving you confidence in their use for years to come.