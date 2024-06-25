Bormioli Rocco Diamond Highball Glasses - 470ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Diamond range of Highball Cocktail Glasses from Italian glassware specialists Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add an eye-catching, original twist to your bar and drinkware. The soft lines and subtle ridges catch the light, casting enticing shadows and reflections on surrounding surfaces, while perfectly capturing the imaginations of fans of both modern and vintage styling alike. The generous 470ml capacity makes these tumblers perfect for serving hi ball cocktails and long drinks - however, they would also be suited to bottled beers, soft drinks and even juices or water. Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these tumblers are 100% dishwasher safe. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.