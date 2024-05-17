Bormioli Rocco Diamond Shot Glasses - 80ml - Pack of 6

The Diamond range of Shot Glasses from Italian glassware specialists Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add an eye-catching, original twist to your barware. The soft lines and subtle ridges catch the light, casting enticing shadows and reflections on surrounding surfaces, while perfectly capturing the imaginations of fans of both modern and vintage styling alike. The generous 85ml capacity makes them perfect for serving double measures, so no matter how hard you and your guests like to party, you can be sure that these glasses will more than measure up! Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these tumblers are 100% dishwasher safe. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.