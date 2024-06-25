Bormioli Rocco Diamond Water Glasses - 300ml - Blue - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Diamond range of Glass Whiskey Tumblers from Italian glassware specialists Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add an eye-catching, original twist to your bar and drinkware. The soft lines and subtle ridges catch the light, casting enticing shadows and reflections on surrounding surfaces, while perfectly capturing the imaginations of fans of both modern and vintage styling alike. The 300ml capacity makes these glasses perfect for serving everything from whiskeys and spirits to soft drinks, juices and even water. Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these tumblers are 100% dishwasher safe. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.

The Diamond range of Glass Whiskey Tumblers from Italian glassware specialists Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add an eye-catching, original twist to your bar and drinkware. The soft lines and subtle ridges catch the light, casting enticing shadows and reflections on surrounding surfaces, while perfectly capturing the imaginations of fans of both modern and vintage styling alike. The 300ml capacity makes these glasses perfect for serving everything from whiskeys and spirits to soft drinks, juices and even water. Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these tumblers are 100% dishwasher safe. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.