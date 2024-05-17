Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Double Whisky Glasses - 410ml - Clear - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Double Whisky Glasses - 410ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Double Whisky Glasses - 410ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Double Whisky Glasses - 410ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Double Whisky Glasses - 410ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Double Whisky Glasses - 410ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Double Whisky Glasses - 410ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.00

£29.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Double Whisky Glasses - 410ml - Clear - Pack of 6
Add sumptuous Italian style to your glassware with this set of 6 Cassiopea Double Old Fashioned Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. Since 1825, Bormioli Rocco has forged a reputation as one of the great innovators in glassware manufacturing, crafting high-performance product that serve not only to satisfy, but to exceed the demands of home and professional customers alike. With its strong angular lines and distinctive shape, the Cassiopea range brings an aesthetic that is at once vintage and futuristic, inspiring visions of the Art Deco movement of the 19th Century as well as the futuristic Neo-Noir of films like Blade Runner. The material itself has been crafted to the highest standard, strong and durable with crystal clarity and shine. A 410ml capacity makes this glass the perfect vessel in which to serve double measures of your favourite distilled spirits, whether straight-up, on the rocks or as part of a decadent lowball cocktail. As with all Bormioli Rocco glasses, the Cassiopea range is dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here