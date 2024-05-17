Marketplace.
Bormioli Rocco Snifter Beer Glasses - 530ml

Add sumptuous Italian style to your glassware with this set of 6 Snifter Beer Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. Since 1825, Bormioli Rocco has forged a reputation as one of the great innovators in glassware manufacturing, crafting high-performance product that serves not only to satisfy, but to exceed the demands of home and professional customers alike. Though traditionally associated with spirits such as bourbon and brandy, the Snifter Glass has also become increasingly popular for the serving of strong beers and ales. The large, round bottom of the glass aids the transfer of heat from your hand, warming the beer. The tapered top traps aromas, intensifying them and transforming every sip into a true tasting experience. Crafted to the highest standards, these glasses possess a brilliant crystal clarity and shine, and are dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning. A perfect gift for any would-be Craft Beer Connoisseur!

