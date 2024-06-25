Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Highball Glasses - 480ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Add sumptuous Italian style to your glassware with this set of 6 Cassiopea Highball Cocktail Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. Since 1825, Bormioli Rocco has forged a reputation as one of the great innovators in glassware manufacturing, crafting high-performance product that serves not only to satisfy, but to exceed the demands of home and professional customers alike. With its strong angular lines and distinctive shape, the Cassiopea range brings an aesthetic that is at once vintage and futuristic, inspiring visions of the Art Deco movement of the 19th Century as well as the futuristic Neo-Noir of films like Blade Runner. The material itself has been crafted to the highest standard, strong and durable with crystal clarity and shine. A 480ml capacity makes this glass the perfect vessel in which to serve a wide spectrum of highball cocktails, as well as bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and more. As with all Bormioli Rocco glasses, the Cassiopea range is dishwasher safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.