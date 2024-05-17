Bormioli Rocco Diamond Water Glasses - 390ml - Purple - Pack of 6

The Diamond range of Glass Whiskey Tumblers from Italian glassware specialists Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add an eye-catching, original twist to your bar and drinkware. The soft lines and subtle ridges catch the light, casting enticing shadows and reflections on surrounding surfaces, while perfectly capturing the imaginations of fans of both modern and vintage styling alike. The generous 390ml capacity makes these glasses perfect for serving double measures of your favourite whiskey or Old Fashioned - however, they would also make ideal glasses for soft drinks, juices or even water. Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these tumblers are 100% dishwasher safe. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.