Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Tallo Highball Glasses - 480ml - Clear - Pack of 6
image 1 of Argon Tableware Tallo Highball Glasses - 480ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 2 of Argon Tableware Tallo Highball Glasses - 480ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 3 of Argon Tableware Tallo Highball Glasses - 480ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 4 of Argon Tableware Tallo Highball Glasses - 480ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 5 of Argon Tableware Tallo Highball Glasses - 480ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Argon Tableware Tallo Highball Glasses - 480ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.00

£14.00/each

Argon Tableware Tallo Highball Glasses - 480ml - Clear - Pack of 6
The Tallo collection of drinking glasses from Argon Tableware represents the ultimate fusion of striking, contemporary design and restaurant-ready durability, allowing you to satisfy the thirst of even the most discerning drinkware connoisseur. The distinctive shape focuses the flavours and aromas of your chosen beverage at the tapered tip of the glass, transforming every sip into a multisensory tasting experience. The reinforced base is sturdy enough to suit both the home and professional establishments alike, while a soft rolled rim offers additional resistance against chipping if knocked or dropped. With a 480ml capacity, these glasses make a sleek serving vessel for a wide array of vibrant highball cocktails, as well as bottled beers, soft drinks, smoothies and more.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here