Bormioli Rocco Fiore Sherry Glasses - 55ml - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Serve your favourite sherry, port or other aromatic liqueurs in genuine Italian style with these Fiore Stemmed Sherry Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. The sleek, contemporary styling of these flutes makes them sure to stand out in any surrounding, while the delicately trumpeted shape invites the liquid forward when drinking. The 55ml capacity also makes these a luxurious alternative for serving layered shots - a perfect party piece for both homes and bars or restaurants. Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these dishes are 100% dishwasher safe. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.

Serve your favourite sherry, port or other aromatic liqueurs in genuine Italian style with these Fiore Stemmed Sherry Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. The sleek, contemporary styling of these flutes makes them sure to stand out in any surrounding, while the delicately trumpeted shape invites the liquid forward when drinking. The 55ml capacity also makes these a luxurious alternative for serving layered shots - a perfect party piece for both homes and bars or restaurants. Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these dishes are 100% dishwasher safe. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.