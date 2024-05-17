Argon Tableware Tallo Liqueur Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Tallo collection of drinking glasses from Argon Tableware represents the ultimate fusion of striking, contemporary design and restaurant-ready durability, allowing you to satisfy the thirst of even the most discerning drinkware connoisseur. The distinctive shape of these Classic Sherry Glasses focuses the flavours and aromas of your chosen beverage at the tapered tip of the glass, transforming every sip into a multisensory tasting experience. The reinforced stem is sturdy enough to suit both the home and professional establishments alike, while a soft rolled rim offers additional resistance against chipping if knocked or dropped. With an 80ml capacity, ideal for aperitif's and digestif, our Classic Sherry and Liqueur Glasses are the perfect glasses for Port, Baileys and desert wines.