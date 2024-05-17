Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Champagne Flutes - 160ml - Pack of 6

A glass of champagne can turn any occasion into a true celebration, but if you want to get the most out of a bottle of bubbly, you can't just pour champagne into any stemware.

With these champagne flutes, you can serve sparkling wines and champagne in elegant style for any occasion.

Long stems are easy to grip and help to keep champagne cool.

Raise the finest quality champagne glasses on the market for your next champagne toast!