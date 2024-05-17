Bormioli Rocco Premium Gin Glasses - 755ml - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Stunning Bormioli Rocco premium Gin glasses! You need the right glassware to present your Gin in and the Bormioli Rocco Gin Balloon Cocktail Glasses are traditional gin cocktail glasses that are durably crafted and sure to impress your guests.Whether you're shopping for yourself, your restaurant or bar or for a unique gift, you'll be delighted with the quality and beauty of these exquisite glasses. - Elongated stems are elegant and easy to hold- Capacity of 755ml (25.5oz)- Sold as a set of 6- Dishwasher safe

Stunning Bormioli Rocco premium Gin glasses! You need the right glassware to present your Gin in and the Bormioli Rocco Gin Balloon Cocktail Glasses are traditional gin cocktail glasses that are durably crafted and sure to impress your guests.Whether you're shopping for yourself, your restaurant or bar or for a unique gift, you'll be delighted with the quality and beauty of these exquisite glasses. - Elongated stems are elegant and easy to hold- Capacity of 755ml (25.5oz)- Sold as a set of 6- Dishwasher safe

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.