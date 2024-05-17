Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Premium Gin Glasses - 755ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Premium Gin Glasses - 755ml - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Premium Gin Glasses - 755ml - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Premium Gin Glasses - 755ml - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Premium Gin Glasses - 755ml - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Premium Gin Glasses - 755ml - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Premium Gin Glasses - 755ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£38.00

£38.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Premium Gin Glasses - 755ml - Pack of 6
Stunning Bormioli Rocco premium Gin glasses! You need the right glassware to present your Gin in and the Bormioli Rocco Gin Balloon Cocktail Glasses are traditional gin cocktail glasses that are durably crafted and sure to impress your guests.Whether you're shopping for yourself, your restaurant or bar or for a unique gift, you'll be delighted with the quality and beauty of these exquisite glasses. - Elongated stems are elegant and easy to hold- Capacity of 755ml (25.5oz)- Sold as a set of 6- Dishwasher safe

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here