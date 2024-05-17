Argon Tableware Tondo Whisky Glasses - 405ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Argon Tableware Tondo Whiskey Tumbler Glasses are a great way to bring some distinctive style to your drinking glassware. Crafted to a distinctive bowl shape that immediately captures the attention of their audience, these glasses are designed for maximum comfort in your hand, while the tapered rim allows the finer notes and aromas of your scotch or old fashioned to fully develop, making every sip an experience. A large 405ml volume is perfect for everything from spirits and liquors to bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and water. The toughened glass construction makes these glasses durable enough to withstand the rigours of the busiest bar or restaurant and, being completely dishwasher safe, care and cleaning at the end of the night could not be easier. In an age where the presentation of food and drink has become an art from in itself, the Argon Tableware range of Whiskey Tumbler Glasses will ensure the tastes of your guests are always satisfied.