Bormioli Rocco Cube Highball Glasses - 365ml - Pack of 6

The Cube range of Highball Cocktail Glasses from Italian glassware specialists Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add an eye-catching, original twist to your bar and drinkware. Crafted into a distinctive, faceted finish, the soft lines and squares on these tumblers will immediately bring to mind images of a Rubik's Cube, giving them an instant retro feel. The subtle ridges catch the light, casting enticing shadows and reflections on surrounding surfaces, while also aiding grip and making the vessels exceedingly comfortable to hold. Perfect for serving hiball cocktails, these would also be the ideal size for soft drinks, bottled beers, even water. Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these tumblers are 100% dishwasher safe. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.