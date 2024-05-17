Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Martini Glass Cocktail Glasses Set - 245ml - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Mastering the perfect martini recipe is no easy feat, but all the work with experimenting and tasting can be ruined in an instant if you serve up a martini in the wrong glass, that?s why you need to ensure that your bar is stocked with these Bormioli Rocco traditional martini glasses. - Set of 6 glasses- Traditional tapered bowl with slim, contemporary pedestal - Dishwasher safe for easier cleaning than many other martini glasses Whether you like your martinis shaken or stirred, these glasses will give you the perfect way to sip them!

Mastering the perfect martini recipe is no easy feat, but all the work with experimenting and tasting can be ruined in an instant if you serve up a martini in the wrong glass, that?s why you need to ensure that your bar is stocked with these Bormioli Rocco traditional martini glasses. - Set of 6 glasses- Traditional tapered bowl with slim, contemporary pedestal - Dishwasher safe for easier cleaning than many other martini glasses Whether you like your martinis shaken or stirred, these glasses will give you the perfect way to sip them!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.