Argon Tableware Tallo Whisky Glasses - 345ml - Pack of 6

Tumbler glasses are incredibly versatile barware, but if you want to be able to use a set again and again, you can't afford to settle for anything less than the best quality glassware. That's why the Argon Tableware Tallo Water / Whisky / Juice Tumbler Glasses are the perfect choice of tumblers to have in your kitchen or at your bar. These clear tumbler glasses are expertly crafted to last through years of use. - Contemporary, sleek tumblers with straight sides - Completely dishwasher safe for very easy cleaning - Glasses hold 345ml (12.1oz) when filled to the brim - Each glass is 87mm tall by 70mm in diameter - Professional quality is ideal for home use or food service Choose the best quality tumbler glasses for everything from soft drinks to water to beer! Order the Argon Tableware Tallo Water / Whisky / Juice Tumbler Glasses now.