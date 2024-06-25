Argon Tableware Tallo Red Wine Glasses - 400ml - Pack of 6

Red wine requires special handling to bring out its subtle notes and tantalising bouquets, making it important that you choose the right glasses for serving it. The Argon Tableware Tallo Red Wine Glasses are constructed especially to enhance the flavour and aroma of the finest red wines, so they're the ideal choice for entertaining at home or serving guests at restaurants and bars. These glasses are truly of exceptional quality and can be enjoyed for years to come. - Contemporary design with a straight side and a slender stem Capacity of 400ml (14oz)- Glasses are 217mm tall and measure 62mm in diameter at the top - Packaged in a gift box Enjoy everything from burgundy to Bordeaux to pinot noir in the finest quality glassware! Order the Argon Tableware Red Wine Glasses now.