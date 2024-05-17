Bormioli Rocco Oxford Glass Swing Bottle - 1 Litre

Add a splash of classic Continental style to your table service with the Oxford 1L Water Serving Bottle from Italian glassware specialists Bormioli Rocco.

The subtle faceted design of the bottle is full of vintage chic, as it is the traditional ceramic flip-top lid with airtight rubber seal and twisted metal wire locking clip.

Holding one full litre of water, you can be sure your guests will be accommodated from starters to desserts.

If you fancy taking things up a notch, why not use the bottle for wines, cordials, or even your own home infusions? You could also jump aboard one of the hottest home decor trends of the moment and fill them with fairy lights.

However you decide to use them, the Oxford range of Water Table Service Bottles from Bormioli Rocco is sure to satisfy and entertain for years to come.