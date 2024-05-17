Argon Tableware Tondo Stainless Steel Dinner Forks - 21.5cm - Pack of 6

An essential cog in any culinary machine, this set of 6 Dinner Forks from Argon Tableware will keep your home, bar or restaurant clientele fully catered for from first course to last!

The stainless steel construction offers the optimum blend of lightness and durability, capable of slicing, skewering and scooping all manner of foodstuffs and ingredients.

The dishwasher safe material makes the after dinner clean-up a doddle too - perfect for home and professional kitchen use alike!