Tiny Dining Baby Divided Silicone Suction Plate - Silver Sage

Our Tiny Dining Silicone Suction collection provides the perfect mealtime solution for both baby and parent alike, designed to cater for every exciting stage of your baby-led weaning journey!

Moulded from food-safe silicone, this sturdy plate will stand firm in the the face of even the most enthusiastic dish flingers thanks to its suction cup base that sticks fast to trays and tabletops, making sure that each meal passes with minimal mess.

The segmented design allows you to introduce your little one to multiple foods at a time, as well as keeping different flavours separate for those fussy eaters!

Complete your collection with our coordinated bibs, bowls, cups and cutlery, or check out our nifty snack pots for tiny mealtimes on the move!