LAV Odin Glass Snack Bowls - 9.5cm - Pack of 6

Add a little Art Deco opulence and style to your home bar, restaurant or dining table with these Odin Glass Snack Bowls from LAV.

Each piece in this collection features a striking diamond cut glass decoration that harkens back to the classic era of 1920's America - think speakeasys, flappers and the Great Gatsby!

The subtle ridges and ripples that adorn the sides and base of each glass cast intricate reflections on nearby surfaces, captivating their audience as they dance and dazzle in the light.

The perfect companion piece to our matching Whisky Tumblers and Highball Glasses, these compact containers will provide the ideal serving vessel for roasted nuts, olives, crisps, scratching or any other of your favourite bar snacks and nibbles!