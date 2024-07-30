Tiny Dining 4pc Baby Silicone Suction Weaning Set - Ochre

Our Tiny Dining Silicone Suction collection provides the perfect mealtime solution for both baby and parent alike, designed to cater for every exciting stage of your baby-led weaning journey!

Moulded from food-safe silicone, this sturdy plate will stand firm in the the face of even the most enthusiastic dish flingers thanks to its suction cup base that sticks fast to trays and tabletops, making sure that each meal passes with minimal mess.

The segmented design allows you to introduce your little one to multiple foods at a time, as well as keeping different flavours separate for those fussy eaters!

This set also includes a tumbler with removable soft straw and lid - perfect for those who are making the transition from sippy to open cup drinking.