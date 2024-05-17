Marketplace.
image 1 of Hammer & Tongs Fireplace Dustpan & Brush Set - Black Gloss
image 1 of Hammer & Tongs Fireplace Dustpan & Brush Set - Black Glossimage 2 of Hammer & Tongs Fireplace Dustpan & Brush Set - Black Glossimage 3 of Hammer & Tongs Fireplace Dustpan & Brush Set - Black Glossimage 4 of Hammer & Tongs Fireplace Dustpan & Brush Set - Black Glossimage 5 of Hammer & Tongs Fireplace Dustpan & Brush Set - Black Gloss

Hammer & Tongs Fireplace Dustpan & Brush Set - Black Gloss

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.00

£11.00/each

Hammer & Tongs Fireplace Dustpan & Brush Set - Black Gloss
Keep the home fires burning and fireplaces clean and tidy with this Fireplace Dustpan and Brush Set from Hammer & Tongs.Forged from iron with a sleek black finish, the large surface area and raised sides of this pan keeps ash, dust and debris contained, while the stiff bristles of the wooden handled brush ensure maximum efficiency when sweeping.

View all Dust Pan & Brushes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here