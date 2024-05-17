Hammer & Tongs Fireplace Dustpan & Brush Set - Black Gloss

Keep the home fires burning and fireplaces clean and tidy with this Fireplace Dustpan and Brush Set from Hammer & Tongs.

Forged from iron with a sleek black finish, the large surface area and raised sides of this pan keeps ash, dust and debris contained, while the stiff bristles of the wooden handled brush ensure maximum efficiency when sweeping.