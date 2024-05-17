Harbour Housewares Round Fire Pit BBQ Grill - 72.5cm - Grey

This firepit grill serves style, sophistication and of course performance. Matched perfectly with the firepit to ensure the perfect bbq for all seasons.

No matter what, this firepit grill has you ready for any al fresco occasion, with classic industrial styling to pair perfectly with the large bowl of the firepit. Crafted from durable metal the grill will provide you with a multitude of space for a large bbq or melting a sweet snack. The cleverly designed grill has 2 handles either side to help you move or lift it with ease.