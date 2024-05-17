Hammer & Tongs Single Heart Hook - W40mm x H100mm - Black

Show some love to your cloakroom, hallway or bedroom door with our Hammer & Tongs Single Heart Hook.

Forged from iron with a classic powder-coated finish, this hardy hook will grace any space with a hearty helping of rustic charm and character, providing the perfect storage solution for coats, cloaks, bathrobes, bags and more.