Hammer & Tongs Square Back Hat & Coat Hook - W35mm x H80mm - Raw

Add an authentic antique finish to any cloakroom, hallway or bedroom door with our Hammer & Tongs Square Back Hat & Coat Hook.

Forged from iron with a rustic raw finish, this durable dual-pronged hook provides an efficient space-saving storage solution for coats, cloaks, bathrobes, bags and more.