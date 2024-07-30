Blackspur Iron Shed Hooks Set - Pack of 10

Manufactured from an iron construction, this set contains the following assorted sizes of shed hook:-

2 x Jumbo Dual Hook: Ideal for hanging larger tools eg axes, block splitters & sledge hammers; 4 x Dual Hook: Ideal for hanging tools such as shovels, rakes & hammers

2 x Large Single Hook: Ideal for bicycles, power tools, electrical cable & hand saws; 2 x Small Single Hook: Ideal for G clamps, ear muffs, hacksaw frames, caulking guns & carpenters bag

18 Screws