Outsunny Flower Stand Plant Display Rack 3-Tier Foldable Wood Garden

This Outsunny 3 tier pots stand is a great place for you to organize your pots and plants. Made from fir wood in a ladder design is great for small spaces. Ideal for patios, decks, balconies and small green houses. The structure creates a welcoming point in your back garden. This simplistic design can be put up in minutes.