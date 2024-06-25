Blackspur PVC-Coated Screw Hooks - 50mm - Multicolour - Pack of 5

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Suitable for indoor & outdoor use, they can easily be mounted into wood & are ideal for hanging a variety of items such as mugs, towels, keys, decoration etc.

These steel screws are manufactured with a durable PVC coating to help prevent items slipping.

These steel screws are manufactured with a durable PVC coating to help prevent items slipping. Suitable for indoor & outdoor use, they can easily be mounted into wood & are ideal for hanging a variety of items such as mugs, towels, keys, decoration etc. Approx Size: 2/5cm; Max Load Weight: 10kg

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.