Hammer & Tongs Scroll Iron Shelf Bracket - D155mm - Black

Bring timeless charm and character to your walls and storage spaces with our Hammer & Tongs Scroll Iron Shelf Bracket.

Forged from iron with a classic powder-coated finish, this bracket can be easily affixed to all manner of shelving and storage surfaces, allowing you to showcase picture frames, potted plants, kitchenware, tools and more in style.