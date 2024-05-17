Harbour Housewares Floating Picture Ledge Wall Shelves - 57cm - White - Pack of 3

Create a striking contemporary showcase for your favourite photos, artworks and other decorative pieces with the Picture Ledge Shelves collection from Harbour Housewares.

If you love the idea of a social media-friendly "Gallery Wall" but don't want the hassle of drilling hundreds of holes, these ledges provide the perfect solution, allowing you to arrange and rearrange whatever trinkets and treasures you desire to your heart's content with zero fuss.

The laminated MDF construction ensures long-lasting strength, stability and support, while the easy installation makes this a DIY project perfect for even the laziest of Sunday afternoons!