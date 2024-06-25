Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Side Plates - 18cm - Orange - Pack of 6

You want to set the table in the perfect way to suit every occasion, and that means having attractive dinnerware at the ready for when you're entertaining. The Nicola Spring Patterned Side / Dessert Plates will beautify your table with spring colours and charming shabby chic patterns that will have you dining in style for years to come. These side plates mix and match with solid-coloured dishes for a lovely look. - Perfect for desserts, bread and sides - High quality porcelain construction - Hand printed in blue and white, orange and white and navy and white patterns - Can be heated in the microwave - Plates are 180 mm in diameter - Dishwasher safe Add some shabby chic charm to your dinner table with a set of luxurious plates!