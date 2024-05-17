Argon Tableware Rectangle Slate Placemats - 30 x 20cm - Pack of 6

No matter what course you're serving, you want to ensure that you're presenting the foods and drinks you worked hard to prepare in an appetising way. With the Argon Tableware Round Natural Slate you can make a stunning presentation to get your guests' mouths watering! All-natural, rustic chic and made to stand the test of time, so you can serve with them for years to come. - Stylish raw edge gives the plates plenty of rustic charm - Dark grey colour coordinates with many other tableware colours and patterns - Crafted out of all-natural slate - Padded feet on the bottom protect tabletops from scratching Add some natural beauty to your tablescape!