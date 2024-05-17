HOMCOM Air Fryer 10-in-1 8L with Sync Cook & Sync Finish Timer 2400W

Want to enjoy crispy, flavourful dishes, quickly and healthily? Then look at this HOMCOM dual air fryer! Cooking quicker than a conventional oven, it is able to cook practically anything the adjustable temperature (65-230C) and a 60-minute timer also makes it super easy to use. The cool-touch handle and overheat protection makes it extra safe. With an 8 litre capacity, this compact air fryer can cook plenty - great for when you're hosting a small dinner party!

10 presets 8L capacity and 2 baskets; Rapid air circulation for even and quick heating; LED digital screen is easy to operate;

